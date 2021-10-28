Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 6,200 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

