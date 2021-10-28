Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,321 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

