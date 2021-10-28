Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRP by 2,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BRP by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BRP by 38.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $86.99 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.