Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.