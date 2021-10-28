Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,706,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.83.

