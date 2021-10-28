Aleph.im 1-Day Volume Tops $1.99 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $52.97 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00211603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00099108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,974,629 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.