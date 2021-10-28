Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.48. 243,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $315.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

