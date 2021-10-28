Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post sales of $276.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.32 million and the highest is $289.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 345,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,103 shares of company stock worth $3,543,000.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,924,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

