Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANCUF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.