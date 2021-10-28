Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 82,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

