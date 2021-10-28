Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares during the period.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

