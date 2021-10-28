Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $170.98 and last traded at $171.23. 930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.04.

Specifically, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.