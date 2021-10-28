AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.27

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 1539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 125.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

