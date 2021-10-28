Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

