Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $5.98 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,778,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,412,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.04 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

