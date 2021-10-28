Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,512,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

