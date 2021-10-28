Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,162 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 184.06 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $189.39.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

