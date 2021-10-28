Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.39.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$43.15. 114,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,228. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

