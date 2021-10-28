Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 20,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
