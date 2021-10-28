Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 20,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

