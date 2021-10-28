Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $108.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.36% from the company’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.62.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $26.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.53. 75,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.