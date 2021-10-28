Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 532,451 shares of company stock worth $528,366,645 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,928.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.