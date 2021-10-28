Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.86 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $135.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,928.55. 2,583,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,982.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,339 shares of company stock worth $566,333,381 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

