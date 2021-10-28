Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $138.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,924.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

