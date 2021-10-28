Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,350.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,077.44.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.