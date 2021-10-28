Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,973.00 and last traded at $2,924.35, with a volume of 4284913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,786.17.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,077.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

