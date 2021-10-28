ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 14,466.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CPBLF stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. ALS has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

