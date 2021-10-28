alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.33

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €16.33 ($19.21) and last traded at €16.20 ($19.06), with a volume of 354504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.15 ($19.00).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOX shares. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.95.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

