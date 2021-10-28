Altus Group’s (AIF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.25.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$66.40. 3,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,629. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.1603307 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.