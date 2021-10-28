Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,550,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,272,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,066,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,650,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,650,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
