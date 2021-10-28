Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.33% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $34,842,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FA opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

