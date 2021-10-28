Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 124,089 FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstCash by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

