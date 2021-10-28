Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,888 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Pitney Bowes worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

