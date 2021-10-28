Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,954 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.21 million, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

