Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,204,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TALK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Italk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

In other Italk news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Italk stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Italk Inc has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

