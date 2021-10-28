Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 1,047,859 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,859 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.51% of View worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of View by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in View in the second quarter worth $112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in View in the second quarter worth $3,993,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in View during the second quarter valued at $11,136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of View stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

