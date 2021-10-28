Amalgamated Bank Acquires 303,888 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,888 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.06. 165,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

