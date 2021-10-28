Amalgamated Bank Acquires 557,614 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 363.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,614 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,257,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $216.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

