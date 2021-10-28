Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 359.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204,814 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $104,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

UNH traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $455.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,576. The company has a market cap of $429.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $460.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

