Amalgamated Bank Has $36.81 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,407 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

