Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,035,305 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,035,305 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.18. 819,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,689,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $239.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.