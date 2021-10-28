Amalgamated Bank Purchases 105,994 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 387.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Target by 879.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,797,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.35. 58,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,938. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day moving average of $235.25. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

