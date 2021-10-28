American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Update

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABMC stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -2.06. American Bio Medica has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.