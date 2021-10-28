American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171,801 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,729. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

