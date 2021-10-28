American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,879. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

