Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

