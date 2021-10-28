Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.
Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $23.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $296.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
