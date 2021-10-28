Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $23.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $296.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

