Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.750 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $3,116,988. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

