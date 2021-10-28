Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NYSE APH opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

