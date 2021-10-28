Amundi Acquires Shares of 554,235 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Amundi acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 554,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,092,000. Amundi owned about 0.23% of PPG Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $161.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

