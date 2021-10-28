Amundi Buys New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,370,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

D stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

